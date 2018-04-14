Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Scores on power play
Tuch opened the scoring in Game 2 with a power-play goal, helping his team earn a 2-1 win on Friday in double overtime.
Tuch hadn't found the net in six games dating back to March 28 in the regular season. Scoring appears like it's going to be at a premium in this series, so getting him back on track would go a long way for the Golden Knights.
