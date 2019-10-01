Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sent to IR
The Golden Knights placed Tuch (undisclosed) on their injured reserve list Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Tuch suffered the injury during an exhibition contest against the Kings last week, and as evidenced by this news, certainly won't be available for Wednesday's game against San Jose. It's likely that Tuch could miss at least three games, and in his stead, look for Nicolas Roy to fill in at right wing for the time being.
