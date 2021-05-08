Tuch registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Tuch set up Jonathan Marchessault for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Tuch has a goal and two assists in his last three games. The winger is up to 32 points, 126 shots, 48 hits, 34 blocks and a plus-17 rating through 52 contests.