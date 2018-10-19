Tuch (lower body) inked a seven-year extension with the Golden Knights on Friday worth $4.75 million, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Despite currently residing on injured reserve, the winger has found a home for the foreseeable future, locking up a long-term deal after posting 15 goals and 22 assists over 78 contests last season. He has yet to draw into a game for the Golden Knights, but the 2014 first-round pick should slot back into a top-six role for the club when healthy.