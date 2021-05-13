Tuch (undisclosed) was held out of the third period of Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks for maintenance reasons, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer indicated Tuch could have continued playing if the score wasn't so lopsided -- the Golden Knights held a 4-0 lead after two periods. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to confirm Tuch's status prior to Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series. The winger finished the regular season with 33 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-16 rating after he posted an assist and six shots in Wednesday's game.