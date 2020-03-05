Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Slated to return on road trip
Tuch (lower body) is expected to return at some point on the road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Golden Knights are set for a five-game road trip over the next 10 days, so there is a wide array of possibilities for the date of Tuch's return to the lineup. The fourth-year winger's activation from injured reserve will provide the first indication that he's ready to roll.
