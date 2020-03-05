Play

Tuch (lower body) is expected to return at some point on the road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Golden Knights are set for a five-game road trip over the next 10 days, so there is a wide array of possibilities for the date of Tuch's return to the lineup. The fourth-year winger's activation from injured reserve will provide the first indication that he's ready to roll.

