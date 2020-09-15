Tuch posted an assist and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

The good part was Tuch's helper on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the first period. Unfortunately, it was Tuch's tripping minor in the third period, his second penalty of the contest, that led to the Stars' game-tying goal. Bad penalties aside, Tuch was a revelation with eight goals, four assists, 51 shots on net and 46 hits in 20 playoff outings. If he can earn a top-six role next year, he could make a big impact for fantasy managers after he lost a large chunk of 2019-20 to injuries.