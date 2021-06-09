Tuch provided a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Colorado in Game 5.

Tuch got the Golden Knights on the board just 63 seconds into the third period, finding himself in alone behind the Colorado defense and batting a puck out of mid-air to make it a 2-1 game. It was the fourth goal of the playoffs for the 25-year-old, but his first in the last eight contests.