Tuch (lower body) practiced with the Golden Knights for the first time since Sep. 30, but is still wearing a noncontact sweater, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Tuch has yet to suit up in the regular season after suffering an injury during a preseason contest in September. His return date is still uncertain, but his participation in practice indicates that it should be coming sometime soon. Vegas has three games left on its current five-game homestand, with the next one coming Wednesday against Vancouver.