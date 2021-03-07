Tuch scored twice on six shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Tuch capitalized on the Sharks' blunders in their own end. He intercepted a pass on his first goal and collected a loose puck on his second, both going down as unassisted efforts. The 24-year-old winger is playing the best hockey of his career -- he's posted eight goals and a helper in his last seven outings. The New York native has 12 goals, 19 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 21 contests.