Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Stays red-hot
Tuch scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Tuch, who got the Golden Knights on the board late in the second period, is enjoying his best stretch of the season with four goals and three assists over the past four games. Vegas will certainly welcome the boost in production after Tuch had provided only one goal and one assist in his first 10 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Trio of helpers against Devils•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Leads way in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Leads way for Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Looking to sharpen defensive play•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Earns power-play assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.