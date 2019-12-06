Play

Tuch scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Tuch, who got the Golden Knights on the board late in the second period, is enjoying his best stretch of the season with four goals and three assists over the past four games. Vegas will certainly welcome the boost in production after Tuch had provided only one goal and one assist in his first 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories