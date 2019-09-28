Tuch (undisclosed) will not play in his team's regular-season opener Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Head coach Gerard Gallant deemed Tuck week-to-week during his Saturday media session after the winger was forced to leave Friday's exhibition game against the Kings. It remains unclear how long Tuch will be sidelined for, but what we do know is he won't be in the lineup Oct. 2.