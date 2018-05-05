Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Strikes twice for Golden Knights
Tuch scored on the power play in the second period and added an insurance marker in the third in a 5-3 win over San Jose in Game 5 on Friday.
A wide-open series like Vegas-San Jose lends itself to plenty of heroes, and Tuch has been the latest to take advantage of his opportunity. With five points in five games, he's been a strong weapon the Knights and fantasy owners alike. A word of warning, however: he's yet to score in consecutive games in this series.
