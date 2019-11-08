Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Suffers setback
Tuch's (upper body) recovery process took a step back, which will result in him missing Vegas ' next two games, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters, "I was hoping he was going to come in for this trip. He's not coming in."
Tuch started the season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue and will now miss at least four games due to his upper-body problem. In his only two games this year, the winger notched one goal, three shots and one hit while averaging 8:42 of ice time. Once cleared to play, the New York native should push for a top-six role, but may need to start on the third line.
