Tuch (undisclosed) will be in Sunday's Game 1 lineup against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Tuch sat out the third period of Vegas' season finale for precautionary reasons but will be good to go for his team's playoff opener. The 25-year-old winger is expected to slot in on the third line and second power-play unit. Tuch has a robust 15 goals and nine assists in 47 previous playoff appearances.