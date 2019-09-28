Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sustains undisclosed injury
Tuch was forced out of Friday's exhibition contest with the Kings due to an undisclosed injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's unclear how serious the issue is. It's likely that the team was just being cautious with Tuch, as Wednesday's season opener approaches, but more information should be released before then.
