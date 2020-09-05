Tuch scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Tuch's goal provided the Golden Knights some insurance after they were frustrated by Thatcher Demko for nearly three whole games. The 24-year-old Tuch is up to eight goals, two assists, 44 shots on goal and 34 hits through 15 playoff outings. He should continue to provide depth offense from the third line and second power-play unit.