Tuch notched a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Tuch went to his backhand to score just 2:39 into the second period, giving Vegas a 3-0 lead at the time. The 24-year-old winger had been productive from the third line with four goals, nine points, 19 shots and eight hits in 10 contests. He'll continue to be a solid depth scorer for Vegas, and that makes him viable in fantasy with the pace he's established so far.