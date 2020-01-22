Tuch posted two shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

This was Tuch's ninth straight pointless outing, and he's accrued a minus-7 rating in that span. The 23-year-old is toiling on the third line and works on the first power-play unit, but he can't seem to produce. He's posted just 13 points through 35 games, which is major regression following last year's 20-goal, 42-point campaign.