Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Trio of helpers against Devils
Tuch notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
He set up Chandler Stephenson for the Knights' first goal of the game in the second period, then collected helpers on the second and third tallies in Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick. Tuch has come alive after an injury-plagued start to his campaign, scoring three goals and six points in the last three games after managing only two points, a goal and an assist, through his first 10 contests.
