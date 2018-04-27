Tuch scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

Both his points came in the first period, as the Golden Knights blitzed poor Martin Jones to take a 4-0 lead before 12 minutes had elapsed. Tuch now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his first five career postseason games, and the rookie should remain an integral part of Las Vegas' fearsome attack as the team looks to continue its march towards what could be the most improbable Stanley Cup win in history.