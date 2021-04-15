Tuch scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, went plus-2 and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Tuch scored the Golden Knights' second goal of the game at 11:04 of the first period. He also set up an Alex Pietrangelo tally in the third. The 24-year-old Tuch has three points in his last two games, and his line with Tomas Nosek and Mattias Janmark looked effective Wednesday. Tuch is up to 15 goals, 27 points, 93 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-15 rating through 41 appearances.