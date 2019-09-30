Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Week-to-week with injury
Tuch (undisclosed) is week-to-week and bound to start the season on injured reserve, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights are finalizing their roster ahead of the regular-season opener against the Sharks. Tuch is assumed to be unavailable for the next three contests, meaning the Golden Knights have one less proven power forward available in the top nine. Tentatively, it appears that Nicolas Roy will backfill the right wing position with Reilly Smith ascending to a true scoring line.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.