Tuch (undisclosed) is week-to-week and bound to start the season on injured reserve, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights are finalizing their roster ahead of the regular-season opener against the Sharks. Tuch is assumed to be unavailable for the next three contests, meaning the Golden Knights have one less proven power forward available in the top nine. Tentatively, it appears that Nicolas Roy will backfill the right wing position with Reilly Smith ascending to a true scoring line.