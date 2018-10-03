Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Week-to-week with lower-body issue
Tuch is considered week-to-week as a result of his lower-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The previously undisclosed injury for Tuch was clarified by general manager George McPhee as a lower-body problem. The winger was already placed on injured reserve, so the team won't need to make any corresponding moves. Based on his timeline, Tuch will for sure miss the first three games of the season, in which Tomas Nosek figures to slot into a third-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Hits injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Won't play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Exact injury uncertain•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Lining up on second line•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Excels in preseason victory•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Opens scoring in series victory•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...