Tuch is considered week-to-week as a result of his lower-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The previously undisclosed injury for Tuch was clarified by general manager George McPhee as a lower-body problem. The winger was already placed on injured reserve, so the team won't need to make any corresponding moves. Based on his timeline, Tuch will for sure miss the first three games of the season, in which Tomas Nosek figures to slot into a third-line role.