Tuch (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve by Vegas on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With Tuch's placement, he will now officially miss at least the first 10 games of the season. This is tough news for the 23-year-old who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, as he's coming off a 52 point season, and was a trendy breakout candidate to start the season. With Tuch sidelined, both Ryan Reaves and Valentin Zykov should expect to stick in the lineup at right wing.