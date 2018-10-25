Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Will see first action of 2018-19
Tuch (lower body) will make his season debut Wednesday against Vancouver, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Tuch will assume a top-six role in his first action of the 2018-19 season. The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive campaign a year ago and should be deployed in fantasy lineups as long as he stays healthy.
