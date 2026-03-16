Weiermair scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Portland's 8-5 loss to Everett on Sunday.

Weiermair has rattled off an eight-game point streak, earning six goals and 10 assists in that span. He's been superb throughout the campaign with 37 goals and 89 points across 64 appearances, good for a tie for fifth in points in the WHL. His strong performance earned the 2025 sixth-round pick an entry-level deal at the start of March, which will start next season.