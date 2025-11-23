Holtz was a healthy scratch for the ninth time in 10 games in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Braeden Bowman made his NHL debut Nov. 13, and his early success has kept Holtz firmly in the press box even in the absence of Mark Stone (wrist). Holtz didn't miss training camp while awaiting a new contract, but he's not getting much of a chance to showcase his skills. The 23-year-old winger could be a candidate for a conditioning loan at AHL Henderson if he sits around much longer. He has no points, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over seven outings this season.