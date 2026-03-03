Holtz (upper body) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Holtz will miss at least one game after being absent from the team's morning skate. He hasn't earned a point in nine NHL appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal and 16 hits. With Holtz and Mark Stone (upper body) unavailable, Raphael Lavoie will suit up against the Sabres on Tuesday.