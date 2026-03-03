Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holtz (upper body) isn't expected to play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.
Holtz will miss at least one game after being absent from the team's morning skate. He hasn't earned a point in nine NHL appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal and 16 hits. With Holtz and Mark Stone (upper body) unavailable, Raphael Lavoie will suit up against the Sabres on Tuesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Pots goal, adds assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Boxed out of lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Signs two-year contract•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: In training camp on PTO•