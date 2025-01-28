Holtz was demoted to AHL Henderson, per the NHL media site Tuesday.
Holtz is no longer listed on the NHL roster while Raphael Lavoie appears to have been called up ahead of Tuesday's clash with Dallas. In 47 games this year, the 23-year-old winger has notched three goals, eight helpers and 38 hits while averaging 11:31 of ice time.
