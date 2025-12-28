Holtz scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

This was Holtz's second game in a row in the lineup, though it was just his fourth appearance since the start of November. He made a decent case to stick for a while with his first two points of the campaign, including the opening goal at 2:43 of the first period. Holtz has added 15 shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 games this season. For now, he's holding off Cole Reinhardt for a spot in the lineup, though Holtz could still find himself back in the press box once Jack Eichel (lower body) is healthy.