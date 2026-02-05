Holtz scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Holtz has picked up the pace a bit with five points over his last nine outings. He started Wednesday's game on the top line, but he saw just 14:09 of ice time. He's mostly filled a bottom-six role this season, earning eight points, 26 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances. Holtz will need to show steady offense over a longer stretch to work his way into the fantasy conversation.