Holtz was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per SinBin Vegas.
Holtz has three goals and 11 points in 49 appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. Raphael Lavoie was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move, and he's expected to draw into the lineup Saturday versus Boston.
