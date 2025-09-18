Holtz is with the Golden Knights on a professional tryout agreement for training camp despite remaining unsigned as a restricted free agent, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Holtz made 53 regular-season appearances during his first year with the Golden Knights in 2024-25, totaling four goals, eight assists, 39 hits, 15 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 11:35 of ice time. Although he hasn't yet reached an agreement with the team for the 2025-26 regular season, he'll be able to spend time with Vegas during training camp.