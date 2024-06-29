Holtz was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Devils along with Akira Schmid on Saturday in exchange for Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

Holtz provided 16 goals and 28 points in 82 contests with the Devils in 2023-24. The 22-year-old forward was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and has the potential to make significant strides offensively. Holtz might start the 2024-25 campaign serving in a middle-six capacity.