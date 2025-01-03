Holtz scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Holtz provided an insurance tally in the third period. He also blocked a shot in that frame, but he was able to return to the contest after a brief trip to the locker room. The goal ended his 10-game slump, but Holtz's offense is likely to remain limited while he's in a fourth-line role. The winger has three goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 32 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 38 outings this season.