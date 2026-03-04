Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Not available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holtz (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Holtz is set for his second straight absence due to the issue. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play Friday versus the Wild. Even when healthy, the Golden Knights' trade for Cole Smith, who is debuting for the team Wednesday, may make it tough for Holtz to secure regular playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Dealing with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Pots goal, adds assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Boxed out of lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Signs two-year contract•