Holtz posted an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Holtz had a five-game point streak snapped versus Utah on Saturday, but he bounced back quickly. He helped out on Noah Hanifin's game-winning goal with 49 seconds left in the third period of Wednesday's contest. Holtz is up to six points, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances in a third-line role this season.
