Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Placed on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holtz (upper body) was put on waivers by Vegas on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Holtz has missed the last two games with his injury. He has three goals and six assists in 28 games. The Golden Knights picked up Nic Dowd from Washington earlier in the day and that could spell the end for Holtz and Vegas the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Not available Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Dealing with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Pots goal, adds assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Boxed out of lineup•