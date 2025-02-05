Holtz was recalled from AHL Henderson on Friday and will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.
Holtz has three goals, 11 points, 38 hits and 58 shots on net in 47 outings this season. He was a healthy scratch in three of six games for Vegas before his brief trip to the minors. Holtz will replace Tanner Pearson (undisclosed) in Tuesday's lineup.
