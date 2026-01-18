Holtz scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Holtz tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and set up a Cole Reinhardt tally in the third. This was Holtz's second multi-point effort in his last eight games, but he's also been scratched four times in that span. The 23-year-old has mostly seen bottom-six minutes when in the lineup, which has limited his production. He's up to two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances. Until Holtz can secure more playing time, he's a poor option for most fantasy formats.