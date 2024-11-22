Holtz notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Holtz ended a four-game slump with the helper. He's now up to eight points, 32 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's often played in a third-line role but got a look on the top line at times in Thursday's contest.