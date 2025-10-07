default-cbs-image
Holtz signed a two-year, $1.675 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday.

Holtz contributed four goals, 12 points, 69 shots on net and 39 hits across 53 regular-season games in 2024-25. He will probably occupy a depth role with the Golden Knights this campaign, but he may not be an every-game player in the lineup.

