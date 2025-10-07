Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Signs two-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holtz signed a two-year, $1.675 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday.
Holtz contributed four goals, 12 points, 69 shots on net and 39 hits across 53 regular-season games in 2024-25. He will probably occupy a depth role with the Golden Knights this campaign, but he may not be an every-game player in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: In training camp on PTO•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Strikes on power play in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Up from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Heads to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Poised to play•
-
Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Dropped to minors•