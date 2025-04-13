Holtz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Holtz was playing in his second game since he was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday. The 23-year-old winger has slotted into a third-line role while the Golden Knights manage the absences of Jack Eichel (upper body) and Victor Olofsson (illness). Holtz has earned four goals, 12 points, 65 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances at the NHL level this season, a far cry from his 28-point showing over all 82 contests with the Devils in 2023-24.