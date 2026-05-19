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Holtz was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Holtz will join Vegas' Black Aces ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Colorado on Wednesday. He had three goals, nine points, 30 shots on net and 29 hits in 28 appearances for the Golden Knights during the 2025-26 regular season.

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