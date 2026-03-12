Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz: Trio of assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holtz logged three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.
Holtz has four helpers over three contests since he joined the Silver Knights after passing through waivers Friday. The 24-year-old is eligible for the AHL playoffs with that move, but he'll also be organizational depth for the big club should any injuries take out a forward. Holtz had nine points in 28 games with the Golden Knights prior to his demotion.
