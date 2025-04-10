Holtz was called up by Vegas on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Holtz has three goals and 11 points in 49 outings with Vegas this campaign. He also has collected seven goals and 13 points across 16 appearances with AHL Henderson. Holtz might serve on the third line alongside William Karlsson and Reilly Smith during Thursday's game against Seattle.
