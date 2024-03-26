Mantha notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Mantha has a helper in each of the last two games, but he's managed just three points over nine outings as a Golden Knight. He set up a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in Monday's win. Mantha started his Vegas tenure on the second line but has since dropped to the third line. Overall, he's racked up 37 points, 102 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-6 rating through 65 contests between the Golden Knights and the Capitals.