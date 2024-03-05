Mantha was traded from the Capitals to the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Capitals will receive a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Acquiring Mantha is likely to be the Golden Knights' big move at the trade deadline to supplement their forward depth. The winger has 20 goals and 14 assists over 56 outings for the Capitals this season, including seven power-play points. It's his best season since 2019-20. Once Mantha links up with the Golden Knights, he should be expected to fill a middle-six role and could potentially see some power-play time as well.