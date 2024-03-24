Mantha notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mantha has yet to find his groove with the Golden Knights, posting just two points with 10 shots on net and nine hits over eight games since he was traded from the Capitals. He helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in this contest. Mantha is up to 21 goals, 36 points, 100 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-5 rating through 64 appearances this season.